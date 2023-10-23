409,625 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 409,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.11. 177,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

