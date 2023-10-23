JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 473,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,935. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

