Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 502 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.