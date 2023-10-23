Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 264.43% from the stock’s current price.

AMAM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AMAM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.86. 3,698,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambrx Biopharma

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,847,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,040,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 458,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.