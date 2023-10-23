Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 448 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $201.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

