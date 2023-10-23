SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 208,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $486.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85,202 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.