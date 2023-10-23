Anson Capital Inc. Invests $218,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.