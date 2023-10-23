Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

