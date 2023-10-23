Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $249.58. 291,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,402. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.45 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.