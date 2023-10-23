Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.38

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 12357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund in the first quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

