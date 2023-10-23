Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.69. 46,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

