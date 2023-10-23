Anson Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.7 %

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

