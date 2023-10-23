Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,757 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,329,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.