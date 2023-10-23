Anson Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,324 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.61. 99,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

