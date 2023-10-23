Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.45

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 64575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 516,445 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.