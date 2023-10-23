iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.76

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 30804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 145,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.