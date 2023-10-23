iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.31

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 3154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,379,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

