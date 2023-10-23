Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 16.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $99.36. 40,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,942. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

