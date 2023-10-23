LSV Asset Management Purchases 24,460 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.04% of Ryder System worth $117,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ryder System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $1,889,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

