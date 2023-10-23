The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.11% of Western Union worth $92,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Western Union by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

WU stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

