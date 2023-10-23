Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,773 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.