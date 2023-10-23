Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 2,663 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

