SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.45

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 24640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

