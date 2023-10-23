Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.30

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 37422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

