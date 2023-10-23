SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.80

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 73142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,984.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.