Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.97

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.