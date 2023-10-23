American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.25

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.25 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 79378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

