Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.65

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nelnet

Nelnet Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.