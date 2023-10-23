SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.71

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 19153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

