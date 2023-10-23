Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.80

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 3207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 565.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

