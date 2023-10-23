Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.25

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 124.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kenon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

