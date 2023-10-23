Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.16

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 12444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cannae from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Cannae Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

