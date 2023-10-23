Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.72. 179,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,758 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,839. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 212.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 54.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coursera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

