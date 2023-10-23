Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,833.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.10. 302,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

