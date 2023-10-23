Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter.

IMCV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754. The company has a market cap of $492.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

