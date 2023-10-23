Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.62. 52,514,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,872,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $668.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

