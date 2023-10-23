Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,575. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

