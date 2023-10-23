SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,685 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 1.90% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $42,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 15,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.