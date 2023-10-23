Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $19.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $887.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,018. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $749.82 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

