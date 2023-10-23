NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 188,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $88,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.36. 351,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

