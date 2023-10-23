NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,640 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

