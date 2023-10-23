NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.86. The company had a trading volume of 144,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,883. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.24 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.