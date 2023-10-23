NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,524 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.46. 1,092,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

