Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 120,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,675. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

