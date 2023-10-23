iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.53. 4,174,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,926,193. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

