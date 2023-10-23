MAI Capital Management Has $16.09 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 104,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

