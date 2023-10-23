MAI Capital Management Sells 30,278 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,278 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 782,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.01 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

