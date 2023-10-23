MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. 536,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.