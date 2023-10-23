Anson Capital Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.