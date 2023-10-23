SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Boosted by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 634,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,812,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 70,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,690. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

